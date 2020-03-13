We See You, Girl: Kandi Burruss Isn’t Fooling ANYONE With Her Performance On ‘The Masked Singer’ [Video]

On Wednesday night, another group of contestants took the stage on The Masked Singer.

Group C is the final group for season 3, making this the last time fans will be introduced to a new voice until the competition is over. There are always some guesses as to who’s under each mask as new singers take the stage, but this week, the standout costume is the Night Angel–and fans already know exactly whose voice they’re hearing serenade them.

Take it from the Youtube comment section, which is full of fans that knew exactly who was under that mask the second she opened her mouth:

“100% Kandi Burruss I could tell by her stance before she opened her mouth when she did it was confirmed. Huge Xscape fan I got this one!” “It’s is Kandy , but I don’t want her revealed yet because she was AMAZING !! And I love her” “I’ve seen enough housewives to know that it’s the iconic Kandi!! You can try and hide your voice lady but I hear you” “My girl kandi almost won celebrity big brother, you can win this baby!”

If you’re not already convinced by her voice alone, the clues the Night Angel presented on the show also display some convincing evidence.

