Pure Comedy: Tracy Morgan Calls Into ‘The Today Show’ To Talk About His Titillating Quarantine Sex Life With Wifey [Video]

Tracy Morgan is one of the most unpredictable celebrities ever, so if you’re having him on a live show, chances are he’s going to say something outrageous–which is exactly what happened when he stopped by The Today Show (virtually) on Tuesday.

Since the coronavirus is forcing people to stay inside their homes for weeks (and probably months) at a time, host Hoda Kotb asked the comedian what he and his family are doing with all of their free time in isolation.

If you know anything about Tracy Morgan, you probably already know that he talked about doing the nasty with his wife, which isn’t exactly a new topic for him in interviews, though it did catch Kotb off guard.

“We’re role-playing,” Morgan said, referring to he and his wife. “She’s playing a young maiden whose grandfather was infected with coronavirus, and I’m the scientist who discovered the cure. And she’ll do anything to save her grandfather’s life—and I mean anything.”

While Hoda held it together and tried to switch subjects, the comedian wasn’t exactly on the same page. When asked about his house, Tracy told her that his residence wasn’t as important as the pets that live there.

“This tiger in The Bronx Zoo got me scared,” he explained. “So, I’m going to get all my pets tested. I’m getting my sharks tested. I’m getting my moray eel tested. I just bought a 600-pound silverback gorilla. I’m taking him down to New York Presbyterian and get him tested.”

Check out the entertaining interaction down below: