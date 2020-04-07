In Wealthy White Folks News: Ellen Comparing A Quarantine In Her Multi-Million Dollar Mansion To Being In Jail Got Mrs. DeGeneres Dragged

Even though Ellen DeGeneres has always been vocal about the fact that she’s a huge homebody, she seems to be struggling with having nowhere else to go during the current stay-at-home orders. The talk show host just started filming episodes of her popular show from home, and in the first episode, she said something that has a lot of people looking at her sideways.

A little over a year ago, Ellen and her wife, Portia de Rossi, purchased a mansion in Montecito, California for a whopping $27 million. The Balinese-style, five-bedroom home sits on 8.24 acres of land, which includes a cabana that doubles as a gym, a two-bedroom guest house, and a basalt pebble infinity pool that overlooks the ocean.

Despite all of this luxury, DeGeneres compared being quarantined there to being in prison.

“Being in quarantine is like being in jail. It’s mostly because I’ve been wearing the same clothes for ten days and everyone in here is gay.”

Clearly, it’s a joke, but that doesn’t mean it wasn’t distasteful, especially considering all of the people who lost jobs, family members, and more during this pandemic.

Ellen does her first show from home: “Being in quarantine is like being in jail. It’s mostly because I’ve been wearing the same clothes for ten days and everyone in here is gay.” pic.twitter.com/DH1ywZKAqR — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) April 6, 2020

Once this quote hit Twitter, the reactions were all pretty much the same: how out of touch can Ellen be to think a joke like this is actually funny? That same sentiment has been a running theme when it comes to celebrities talking about being quarantined, because their experiences being “stuck” in mansions are not comparable to how one might feel being trapped in a studio apartment worried about how they’ll pay rent.

ellen: ah, yes, being quarantined in my $24M home is just like being in jail! aha https://t.co/kamoeqCdNS — swifties grab back (@nickyspice) April 7, 2020

This out of touch wealthy asshole is living in a spacious private beautiful home, and she is complaining. It’s like Jail she says. Unbelievable. Fuck You Ellen. Fuck you to all wealthy jackasses who compare their quarantined time to spending time in jail. 🖕🏿🤬🖕🏿 https://t.co/OGE76MLrWv — KenyanBunnie #StillSanders #IntegrityMatters (@KenyanBunnie) April 7, 2020

Ellen DeGeneres sitting in her mansion and comparing it to jail can fuck all the way off. https://t.co/nOkdZ9DJcH — Beegeewhiz (@beegeewhiz) April 7, 2020

Not Ellen The Generous comparing a few days of social distancing to being in jail — 🏳️‍🌈💖 hOwl 💖🏳️‍🌈 (@TheGayOwl) April 7, 2020

Pro tip: if you’re living in a mansion, you’re not struggling. So don’t act like you are.