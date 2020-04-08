Ya’ll Ain’t Perfect! Floyd Mayweather Jr. Breaks Silence After Iyanna Mayweather’s Arrest To Address Parenting Critics

Iyanna Mayweather, the teen daughter of boxing champ Floyd Mayweather Jr. shocked everyone earlier this week after making headlines for allegedly stabbing the baby mama of her boyfriend, NBA YoungBoy. The 19-year-old was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon in Houston then released on $30,000 bail. Now her dad is breaking his silence.

The news initially sent shockwaves over social media, then after some internet chatter, Iyanna enticed talks about her privilege and critics went in on her father for “failing” her. Apparently, Floyd Mayweather got the message from people online and he’s breaking his silence to address the haters.

Floyd shared a clip of himself coaching his son, Koraun. Koraun Mayweather recently lost his mother Josie Harris unexpectedly and now Floyd is teaching him all of his fundamental boxing skills. To the critics, Floyd has THIS to say:

Never claimed to be perfect, but I strive to be the best father possible.

More from Floyd after the flip.