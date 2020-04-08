“Y’all Know Who You Are”: Ray Allen Challenges His Fellow “Going Bald Brothers” To Grow Out Their Hairlines Until The End Of Quarantine

If there’s one thing NBA players know how to do well–beside playing basketball–it’s clowning their friends over a receding hairline.

On Tuesday, Ray Allen posted a photo of George Jefferson, poking fun at the fact that his hair is going to be a sight to behold once this whole quarantine is behind us. “This is gonna be me in a few weeks. Lol. No shaving for me until we get thru this whole crisis. Who is with me?” he wrote.

A few hours later, the retired baller followed that up with a selfie of his own, letting fans know he was serious about not shaving or cutting his hair until the stay-at-home orders are over.

“I wasn’t gonna post this but two tears in a bucket! This is where I’m at with it. Lol So I’m gonna ride #myJefferson out until the “Rona” kicks rocks! For those of you that don’t know I have cut my own hair my whole life so it’s been hard not to put the clippers to it but when I look back at these pics I will remember the Rona! Lol Fish don’t fry in the kitchen, beans don’t burn on the grill, took a whole lotta tryin, just to get up that hill, now we’re up in the big leagues, getting our turn at bat, as long as we live, it’s you and me baby, there ain’t nothing wrong with that”!”

At the end of his caption, he calls out his fellow nearly-bald-headed ballers to do the same as him, though he doesn’t name anyone specifically. “I nominate all my bald or going bald brothers to let it grow out, y’all know who you are! Lol,” he wrote under his photo.

For most fans, a few names immediately came to mind–like LeBron James and Shaq–but there’s no telling if they’ll ever end up taking Allen up on his challenge. We’ll just have to wait and see.