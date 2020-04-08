Who’s Fake?! Porsha Williams #RHOA Responds To ‘Bored’ Kenya Moore’s Shade

Porsha Williams is just as confused about her relationship with Kenya Moore as you. As previously reported fans were excited to see that Porsha and Kenya went from (hair-pulling) frenemies to friends this season and bonded over their bouncing baby girls.

Throughout the season, however, Kenya’s alleged that Porsha’s been shading her and she sent some shade right back. Most recently Kenya alleged that she had receipts to prove that Porsha’s reconciled friendship with NeNe Leakes was disingenuous.

“The #TRUTH about all these #FAKE friendships will be exposed. Secrets have been kept way too long,” wrote Kenya right after the two made nice on the show.

She also said that Porsha and Tanya Sam were “fake” as well.

Porsha’s since responded on “Watch What Happens Live” and she’s admitting that she’s unclear about where she stands with Kenya but thinks she’s “bored.”

“I think that she’s bored,” Porsha told the host via a safely social distanced video chat. “I think that she has nothing to do.” “We’re all a little bored, in fairness to Kenya,” said Andy.

She also said she didn’t see any of Kenya’s shady tweets because she doesn’t use Twitter (she hasn’t tweeted since May 2019) and she denied that her Tanya Sam friendship is fictitious.

“I don’t care,” said Porsha. “I enjoy Tanya. Like, why do my friendships have to be fake, but yet her friendships are real, and she shades her friend right there on the show for everybody to see?”

Kenya did seemingly shade Cynthia on a recent episode….but that’s neither here nor there.

Porsha also recently said on Instagram Live with Kendra G, that she’s unsure where she stands with her foe-turned-friend.

“I don’t really know. I haven’t talked to her. The last thing I saw her say was that she had some receipts and those receipts were about me talking about Nene that she was bringing to the reunion,” Porhsa said. “That’s the last thing I heard. I don’t know if that means we’re cool or not.”

Too bad we won’t see them hash things out face to face at the RHOA reunion. As previously reported the reunion will happen virtually.

Where do YOU think Kenya and Porsha stand???