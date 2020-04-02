Poor Thang: Kenya Moore Says Marc Daly Didn’t Let Her Speak To His Parents ‘I Was In The Dark’

What. a. mess.

Although a number of people think her impending divorce is “karma” for some of her actions, Kenya Moore is sharing shocking details about her marriage that might change your mind. In a sneak peek of Sunday’s RHOA episode Kenya expressed frustration about Marc Daly shutting her out of his life.

According to Kenya, Marc can’t converse with her without yelling. Mind you, Kenya previously said that Marc BLEW UP on her during an Uber ride home from a charity event. Marc told Kenya she “ruined his night” and he “never wanted her to come.” Things got so heated that the driver ordered him out of the car and the next day Marc announced that he was filing for divorce. Kenya then followed up with a divorce announcement of her own.

“I want to be happy too and I could have been happy in my marriage if I felt like Marc was in it to be happy as well. One of my issues with him is not being able to just have a conversation without yelling or anger or crossing lines. I know it’s not me. And I know how hard I fought for this marriage. I stopped caring about my feelings and trying to be everything he wanted me to be and work through everything as best I could to keep my family together. I just feel like it’s just always been this block up with him not letting me completely in to his life. It’s just a lot of things I felt I was in the dark about.”

Kenya later told the cameras in a confessional that she felt shut out of a “large part” of her husband’s life before admitting that she couldn’t even talk to her inlaws.

“It kind of feels as though there’s a large part of him or the relationship that I was never privy to.” Then back in the conversation, Kenya explained, “For example, I’m not allowed to speak to his mother or father.”

Wow, Mark.

Kenya and Marc tied the knot in 2017, we wonder if she was ever allowed to develop a relationship with the inlaws at all.

What do YOU think about Marc Daly keeping his parents away from Kenya Moore???

You can watch Kenya’s confession and more when The Real Housewives of Atlanta returns Sunday, April 5 at 8/7c.