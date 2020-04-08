Isolation Relations: Tiffany Haddish Is Quarantined Booed Up With Rumoured Bae Common

Rumoured Couple Tiffany Haddish & Common Are Quarantined Together

Tiffany Haddish is an open book when it comes to both her personal and professional life. But when it comes to her rumoured relationship with rapper bae Common, the Girls Trip star is spilling just enough tea to let it be known they’re a couple, but not too much to where it scares him off. On Monday, the comedian chatted it up with Cedric the Entertainer for his Def Comedy Jam “Healing Through Laughter” Coronavirus fundraiser, which streamed on Facebook Live — and instead of being her usual, joking self, Tiff dropped a high key exclusive about her isolation relations.

She mentioned she was quarantined with a friend had a vegan chef cook them meals. Then to our surprise, she put the camera on Common in the background before handing him the phone so he could chat with Cedric the Entertainer. Tiffany joked:

“That was an exclusive. And because since we’re on quarantine, I can’t get my Depo shot [birth control], so let’s see what happens.”

Rumors began swirling that the pair was an item when the actress wished the award-winning rapper a special happy birthday on Instagram last month. He was also the date to her Bat Mizvah.

Although there hasn’t been much confirmation on Common’s end, we’ll take Ms. Tina Knowles comment that they are “a beautiful couple” as confirmation. Cute!