Quarantine BEEF: Cardi B Threatens To Put Rah Ali’s Allegedly Messy Marriage On Blast In Twitter Tussle — “I Got Receipts!”

Cardi B and Rah Ali are STILL going at it in the year 2020, during a health pandemic and accusations are getting PETTY. The ladies resumed their beef this week over a tweet that Cardi claims is “fake”. The tweet seemingly called out Remy Ma, who recently spoke on IG live with Fat Joe. On the call, Remy alluded to opening doors for women in rap after her “Shether” track somewhat wounded Nicki Minaj.

Folks thought Remy was referring to Cardi.

Fast forward, Rah Ali who owns the blog, “It’s Onsite” has pissed Belcalis off. Rah’s staff reminded folks that Remy and Cardi once had a rumored beef after a tweet seemingly shading Remy floated around from Cardi B. Swipe to see it! This sent Cardi B reeling.

Cardi B took to twitter to tell Rah Ali off and she even threatened to throw a monkey wrench in Rah’s marriage. Hit the flip to see it!