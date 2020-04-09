Hot Ones: Justin Timberlake Ranks His Own Albums While Eating Hot Wings [Video]

Justin Timberlake has been the topic of conversation lately for an interesting reason: all these years later, some people still didn’t know that Marsha Ambrosius was the one singing at the end of his hit song, “Cry Me A River.” Now, he’s going to be the talk of the internet once again after his appearance on the season 11 finale of First We Feast’s Hot Ones.

In preparation for his role as Branch in Trolls World Tour, which premieres for at home viewing on April 10, the prolific artist stopped by one of the internet’s favorite shows to eat some spicy wings. As he tests his spice tolerance, Timberlake discusses what it’s like making music with legends like Beyoncé and Timbaland, breaks down the Nike shoe design process with Tinker Hatfield, and even ranks his own albums from favorite to least favorite, which is sure to cause some controversy among fans.

Being from Memphis, Tennessee, you’d think the pop star could handle a little spice, but you never really know until you’re put to the ultimate test. Check out the season 11 finale of Hot Ones down below to see how Justin Timberlake handles his shot at the Hot Ones hall of fame.