Hot Ones: Zac Efron Makes It Look Easy As He Dominates His Way Through The Wings Of Death [Video]

If you’re a fan of First We Feast’s hit show Hot Ones, then you already know how different of an experience every celebrity has when they go on the show. Some of the guests start to look a little weary after the first wing while others bang through all ten hot sauce selections like its nothing–and Zac Efron was definitely the latter.

In preparation for his brand new show on Quibi, Killing Zac Efron, the former High School Musical star stopped by the set of Hot Ones to show everyone just how good he is with spicy food. Not only did he add extra sauce in every single round, but he also cleaned his wings down to the bone, where a lot of folks on the show only take a baby-sized bite from each wing.

During his conversation with Sean Evans, Zac talks about his favorite places to travel, why he likes going off the grid so much, his insane experiences with paparazzi since he was young, and he also tells some personal stories about interactions with Tom Cruise and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Check out the latest episode of Hot Ones down below to see Zac Efron cruise through the challenge: