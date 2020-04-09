Dre Day: Dr Dre’s Classic Album ‘The Chronic’ Is Finally Coming To Streaming Platforms On 4/20

Dr. Dre’s famous album, The Chronic, will finally be available on all streaming services on a very fitting date: 4/20.

The big (and long overdue) move was announced by Entertainment One on Thursday.

“Fans now have another reason to celebrate on what has become a national holiday, celebrating all things cannabis-related—where legally allowed and in moderation of course,” Chris Taylor, global president of eOne’s music and live division, said in a press release. “Working with the Death Row catalog is like working with the legendary recordings of Elvis, Chuck Berry, and the Beatles. These historic artifacts should be heard by all music lovers and we are so happy Dr. Dre has opened this door so everyone can experience the brilliance of this seminal work.”

Dre’s debut, which was released in 1992, is widely considered to be a hip-hop classic, only further solidified by the fact that it was recently chosen to be inducted into the National Recording Registry.

There’s no word on why Dre’s classic album wasn’t available on all streaming platforms prior to this announcement, but his strong relationship with Apple probably has something to do with it. His most recent project, COMPTON, also had Apple exclusivity when it was released in 2015, but has since been added to other platforms–so it seems like that $3 billion Beats deal from a few years back has expired, at least as far as streaming rights go.