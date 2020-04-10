SAY WHAT?! 50 Cent’s Son Responds To His Dad Saying He Would Choose 6ix9ine Over Him [Video]

While the coronavirus has everyone confined to their homes, more and more people are hopping on Instagram Live for a multitude of different reasons. Somehow, the majority venturing into the Instagram live arena are ending up in some type of hot seat or viral moment. All publicity is good publicity, especially in a pandemic, but maybe not for all parties involved. Such was the case when 50 Cent decided to go live and answer a question here and there while watching some TV.

People continuously asked Fif if he would claim Tekashi 6ix9ine now that he is a free man after cooperating with federal agents to take down his former gang, the New York City NineTrey Bloods. 50 finally answered the questions, letting the viewers know that 6ix9ine is now his mother’s son after snitching, not his. While 50 could have stopped there, he decided to let the chopper fly and bring his biological son, Marquise, into the equation.

“Nah, I ain’t heard from 6ix9ine. He’s his mother’s child now. He told on everybody,” 50 said. “He better than Marquise, though. I’ll take him before I take my actual biological son. Fuck that n***a.”

50 Cent says he would choose 6ix9ine over his biological son. pic.twitter.com/Ap6W4Vjp7r — Plugged Soundz (@pluggedsoundztv) April 8, 2020

50 let his viewers know that even after 6ix9ine snitched in front of a grand jury, then got out due to COVID-19, he WOULD STILL take him over Marquise any day. 50 has had a very public feud with his son’s mother Shaniqua for almost forever, so to expect anything different would be silly.

Marquise happened to have time to partake in the petty during his own quarantine, so he decided to give his thoughts on 50 Cent and his statements which you can watch below.