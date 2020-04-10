For The Creeps: DaniLeigh’s Asssential #LeviHighChallenge Is Stuffed With Spectacular Booty Meats & Treats

If you’re looking for some exciting quarantine shenanigans to get into this weekend, we highly suggest DaniLeigh‘s very essential #LeviHighChallenge (inspired by her hit collab with DaBaby) that showcases spectacular booty meats and treats you absolutely need in your outside-less life.

At first, it just seemed like DaniLeigh’s fun lil challenge before exploding into a big ‘ole March Madness-style tournament with many of the thickest Fashion Nova baddies, p-poppers and stallions stuffing their colossal cakes into sturdy Levi jeans for our creepy enjoyment.

Oh yes, it’s LITTT and quite possibly the hottest challenge on the whole entire internet right now.

Hit the flip for all the booty meat-y #LeviHighChallenge shenanigans on the gram.