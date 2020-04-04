MORE QuaranTIDDAY Meats & Treats On The Gram
MOREEE QuaranTIDDAY Meats & Treats On The Gram
Back at it again with another freshly baked batch of quarantidday meats and treats to help you celebrate getting to April during this stressful COVID crisis that continues to derail every enjoyable aspect of our everyday lives.
If you enjoyed the last two batches (like we know you did), then you’ll definitely appreciate our latest collection of quarantined baddies (headlined by your thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) that will hopefully distract you from low liquor levels, dwindling rolls of toilet paper, selfish stragglers refusing to stay inside and the very real possibility of America being locked down for several more MONTHS.
Hit the flip for another life-saving round of quarantiddy meats and treats on the gram.
“Thank you for all the birthday love #okimdone” – we appreciate you, boo
“Draya’s body is top 1” – and it’s not even close
“Surrender yourself to me #birthdaygirl” – we already have, boo
“wow how thoughtful
draya making sure we’re all staying safe during these tough times” – awwe, so nice of her
If you’ve been paying attention, you already know Cardi’s sister is baaaad, especially in this IG-melting thirst trap
“Alexa play : “body” by summer walker” – Summer’s body just ain’t fair at all
“finer in person you’ll see when we meet” – we can’t wait to meet you
“Summer Walker covering “Up Late” by Ari Lennox is beautiful” – Top 3 body in the whole entire game
“”Finally stepped outside” – we miss you, Meg. See you soon!
There’s a reason Alexis Skyy is the most name-dropped baddie of her generation
“obsession[ uh b-sesh-uh n ]
noun
The domination of one’s thoughts or feelings by a persistent idea, image, desire, etc.” – we’re definitely obsessed
“Quarantine bae – Top ad @fashionnova FashionNovaPartner” – Lil Baby’s baby mama Jayda is baaaaae (if you didn’t know already)
“Making mandazi for my quarantine bae” – no one’s paying any attention to that mandazi, boo. But you already knew that
“cool lil chick #chillin #quarantinebae” – well, hello there Ms. Lady with the perfect kitchen lighting.
