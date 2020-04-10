‘The State Of Black America & Coronavirus’: Diddy Hosts A Town Hall With Van Jones, AOC, Angela Rye & More [Video]

As we all do our part to stop the spread of COVID-19 by staying home, there are a lot of different news outlets from which we can get our coronavirus coverage. In an effort to spread awareness about the pandemic’s disproportionate effects on black people in the United States, Revolt TV aired a two-hour-long town hall titled, State of Emergency: The State of Black America & Coronavirus.

The online event was live on Thursday night, hosted by the company’s founder, Diddy. The discussions focused on the pandemic’s impact on black communities and how the crisis has further highlighted the racial inequality and health disparities throughout America.

In the past few weeks since the coronavirus was declared a national emergency, a lot of data had been shared that suggests the disease is infecting and killing African Americans at disproportionately high rates–Like in Michigan, where African Americans make up only 15 percent of the state’s population, but account for about a third of confirmed coronavirus cases and around 40 percent of virus-related deaths.

During the town hall, Diddy was joined by Van Jones, who moderated the entire event. Their guest panelists for the night included, Angela Rye, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Killer Mike, A$AP Ferg, Kamala Harris, and more. You can check out the entire town hall for yourself down below: