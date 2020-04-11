Hustle By Any Means: OnlyFans Reports Historic Growth With 170K New Users A Day As Unemployment Rises

OnlyFans.com busted on the scene in recent months as a safe space for sex workers to flourish and grow their own business. The site was originally dominated by fitness gurus selling monthly subscriptions for tips and tricks. After a year-long battle with Patreon and having their accounts shut dow,n word quickly spread that OnlyFans.com (at the time) wasn’t deleting accounts. Until recently, their Instagram page reflected the foundational fitness look. All they had to do was turn a blind eye to the nature of the content on their platform and their business grew faster than they could ever imagine.

While they were already seeing record growth before COVID-19, the boom that no one saw coming has been absolutely insane. When the coronavirus hit and citizens began to lose their jobs, the reality of the need for cash to pay bills put many in a tough spot. According to The Huffington Post, that’s when over 170,000 people a day began turning to Onlyfans to start bringing in some cash to pay their bills.

As the coronavirus pandemic sends American unemployment levels soaring to record highs, thousands of people have turned to OnlyFans and similar independent-creator platforms, such as Patreon, in hopes of making up for lost wages. In recent weeks, OnlyFans has seen a 75% increase in sign-ups, with more than 170,000 new users each day, according to a company email. Patreon reported 50,000 new creators in March — its fastest ever rate of growth. Some users sell artwork; others sell workout routines, writing services or cooking tutorials. Many sell naked pictures.

While not everyone was signing up to sell naked content, the vast majority of signs ups werre for that reason. Salute to all the hustlers finding a way during the harsh COVID-19 times.