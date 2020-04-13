RHOA: Dennis Is Getting Dragged For Being A Huge Trash Bag; Porsha Deserves Better

While most of this current season of Real Housewives Of Atlanta has been focused on Kenya, her marriage, her feud with NeNe, how much the internet absolutely has turned on her and everything in between. We’d be remiss if we didn’t make sure you remembered that Dennis is one of the worst baby daddies in reality TV.

He started the episode trying to figure out living conditions with Porsha. He didn’t want to go to where she lives in the outskirts of the city and was actually upset that she kicked him out. For cheating. While she was pregnant. Can you imagine the audacity?

Dennis popped the question—but he wants a prenup signed before walking down the aisle. #RHOA pic.twitter.com/12uiSoZpoZ — Bravo (@BravoTV) April 12, 2020

That didn’t stop him from popping the question and having them decided on their marriage. He doesn’t want a wedding because of course he doesn’t. He is really out here acting like he’s the catch and she needs to follow him around.

Then he said he wants a prenup because her kicking him out of the house proved he couldn’t trust HER. Boy, you outcho damn mind.

Porsha still thinks they are ready for marriage. Okay. Sure.

Whatever the case, Twitter is absolutely destroying Dennis for being absolute garbage. This is one of the most angry Twitter has been at any dude on RHOA. Take a look…