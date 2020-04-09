‘Bye Kandi Man!’ NeNe Nastily Shades Kandi Over #RHOA Spinoff Shows With THESE Comments

There’s drama afoot (again) for two RHOA housewives. Kandi and NeNe already had some drama this season after NeNe claimed that Kandi’s been supportive of people who “appear to be against her” and Kandi claimed that NeNe’s “playing the victim.”

Now, they’re back at it. During an Instagram Live, NeNe wondered [to Tamar Braxton] why certain housewives are continually getting spinoffs over her. She claimed that she wasn’t talking about Kandi, but fans have pointed out that Kandi has had SEVERAL including The Kandi Factory, Kandi’s Wedding, Kandi’s Ski Trip, Xscape: Still Kickin It and Kandi Koated Knights.

“I think me not having my own show has been due to certain people not wanting me to have a show,” said NeNe. “I have gone to Bravo about different show ideas. Why only one person gets to do a show every season after our show, is weird.”

Kandi caught word of NeNe’s comments and she responded via Instagram in a now-deleted post.

“So @neneleakes said on her live with @tamarbraxton that I misunderstood what she said on her Youtube…” wrote Kandi. “Now I don’t know about y’all but on this video it sounded like a bunch of hating & blaming of “a certain person they keep giving a show to” as the reason her show ideas aren’t happening. Am I trippin? Who is she talking about in this video then? FYI I do not have the power to stop anyone from doing anything on Bravo.”

Kandi also added that she’s supportive of her costars’ endeavors, no matter what avenue they pursue.

“Tv, business, or whatever they are doing I always post for them even if we don’t get along,” she wrote. “I don’t understand the shade towards me. I stay in my lane & I’m not blocking anyone.” Burruss concluded: “Anyway Nene we can discuss this at reunion but since you talked about it on your live I figured I’d help the people get a little clarity on why I feel the way I feel.”

WELP!

NeNe (of course) caught word of Kand’s post and she responded dryly about Kandi contacting her lawyer.

“YOU LOVE WATCHING MY VIDEOS,” NeNe wrote. “IF I WERE TALKING ABOUT YOU, i wouldn’t have a PROBLEM telling you! YOU AINT GOT NO POWER TO STOP ME FROM GETTING ANYTHING! Yes they have giving you a few commercials (3 episodes). If you feel that this has ANYTHING to do with you, CONTACT LISA BLOOM and we can go from there. […] Bye Kandi man! I’ll see you at the reunion!”

Ohhhhh bwoy, someone seems bothered.

These two will hash out their issues when the RHOA reunion films virtually—-whenever that is.

What do YOU think about Kandi and NeNe beefing again??? Whose side are you on???