Dog-Walking: CNN Reporter Digs Into Duplicitous Donald Trump For Egregiously Errant Coronavirus Response [Video]

Yesterday was another s#!t show at the daily coronavirus briefing held at the White House by 53% of white women’s president Donald Trump.

Per usual, Trump took almost two-and-a-half hours to defend himself and damn-near tore a rotator cuff patting himself on the back for the amazing job he thinks he’s doing to address the growing pandemic.

The press was having NONE of it.

Sure, there have been days that several journalists have held Trump to account for his actions or inactions but yesterday the press pool particularly toothy as they relentlessly pushed the 53% POTUS to address his failures. Specifically the failure to act when he had been warned numerous times about how bad the COVID-19 virus would be for this country.

CBS reporter Paula Reid was locked in. Peep how she had Don under pressure…

Take that, take that, take that!