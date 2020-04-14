Retail Therapy: The Hermès Store In China Reportedly Earned A Whopping $2.7 Million Their First Day Open After Quarantine

Hermès Store In China Reportedly Earned $2.7 Million Their First Day Open

The second citizens in China were able to leave their houses following a long quarantine, a lot of them opted for some retail therapy.

The very first day that Hermès’ Chinese flagship stores reopened, the company reportedly pulled in a whopping $2.7 million in sales on Saturday. According to reports from Footwear News, this is possibly the largest one-day revenue total for a single boutique in China…ever.

The store is 5,500 square-feet and located in the city of Guangzhou, one of China’s wealthiest mainland provinces and also its most populous. Before opening back up for business, the store reportedly received a shipment of rare handbags–including a diamond-embellished Himalayan Birkin–which prompted customers to make their way to the location in hoards.

Unsurprisingly, this big day for Hermès is a much-needed boost for the luxury industry that has taken a big hit due to the current pandemic. Axel Dumas, the CEO of Hermès, explained that China’s coronavirus outbreak struck the company because it happened to “an important country for our industry at an important time.”

Even though a lot of people have lost jobs because of the COVID-19 pandemic, those who are still employed are clearly looking to spend some serious cash the second they can leave the house.

