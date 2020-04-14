Hermès Store In China Reportedly Earned $2.7 Million Their First Day Open
Retail Therapy: The Hermès Store In China Reportedly Earned A Whopping $2.7 Million Their First Day Open After Quarantine
- By Bossip Staff
The second citizens in China were able to leave their houses following a long quarantine, a lot of them opted for some retail therapy.
The very first day that Hermès’ Chinese flagship stores reopened, the company reportedly pulled in a whopping $2.7 million in sales on Saturday. According to reports from Footwear News, this is possibly the largest one-day revenue total for a single boutique in China…ever.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.