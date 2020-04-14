Good Eats: Boxing Champ Tyson Fury Orders $700 Worth Of Food To Support A Favorite Local Restaurant

Tyson Fury Orders $700 Worth Of Food To Support Favorite Local Restaurant
- By Bossip Staff
For anyone fortunate enough to still have a stable income right now, the very best thing a lot of us can do is put in money to support out favorite local businesses–which is exactly what boxing superstar Tyson Fury did this week.
Even though ordering that much food–and 25 cans of soda–may seem alarming in a time where gatherings are prohibited, Paris Fury insists there were no outside guests at the home. “The food order was just for us and the children,” Fury explained to local media. “We’ve got 5 children and the food arrived in a lot of boxes.”
Seriously, if you’re gonna order out throughout this quarantine, support local businesses instead of whatever chain you usually order from.
