Good Eats: Boxing Champ Tyson Fury Orders $700 Worth Of Food To Support A Favorite Local Restaurant

Fury and his family–which includes his wife, Paris, and their 5 children together–are all staying in their mansion in Lancashire, England. Instead of cooking a good meal on Easter Sunday, the family decided that they wanted to help stimulate the local economy, which is when they placed an order at Manjaros Restaurant. The order was a serious fest, including some

lamb chops, shrimp, chicken, multiple pizzas, pasta, and for some reason, 25 cans of Diet Coke. In the end, the t

otal bill came out to £557.35, which is roughly $700. For their trouble, Fury slipped the delivery people a £100 tip ($125) on top of the huge order.

Even though ordering that much food–and 25 cans of soda–may seem alarming in a time where gatherings are prohibited, Paris Fury insists there were no outside guests at the home. “The food order was just for us and the children,” Fury explained to local media. “We’ve got 5 children and the food arrived in a lot of boxes.”

Seriously, if you’re gonna order out throughout this quarantine, support local businesses instead of whatever chain you usually order from.