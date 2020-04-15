NeNe Denies That Her Gregg Leakes Marriage Is Open Despite Those Cheating Claims ‘I Like To Flirt’

Remember all that hoopla over NeNe’s marriage that included Gregg Leakes having “inappropriate conversations” with NeNe’s ex-employee and allegations that NeNe had a secret sideman? Well, that lead people to run rampant with rumors that the Leakes were in an open marriage, especially when NeNe added; “We’re gonna stay married regardless” despite the allegations.

According to NeNe, however, their marriage is FAR from open and she broke it down to Extra TV noting that she and Gregg are happy and are still “doing a lot in the bedroom.”

Thank you for sharing that, NeNe.

“No, it is not [open]” she told Extra’s Billy Bush. I think the reason that people think that is first of all there is an age difference between Gregg and I… I have been with Gregg since I was 28 years old. He was young and I was young so now they think that since he has gotten older are they doing anything in the bedroom. The answer is, we’re doing a lot in the bedroom.”

NeNe added to Extra that she is in the entertainment business and you will see her out to dinner with men and she likes to flirt. This could very well be her explanation for those rumors about her being spotted in Maryland with her alleged secret sideman.

“I am a flirt and my husband knows that… I am not sleeping with these men, and my husband is very much okay with that.”

Married men, are you okay with your wife innocently flirting with other people?

She also spoke on the forthcoming virtual RHOA reunion…

“This year’s reunion set to happen virtually because of the COVID-19 outbreak.” Leakes said, “I think we’re gonna have real cameras and lighting… They’re gonna do their best to make it as great as possible. I mean we really have no other choice here we have to practice social distancing so this is the best that we can do.”

and said she has no plans to make up with Kenya Moore. On the forthcoming episode of RHOA, viewers will see NeNe and Kenya argue (again), this time at Kandi’s baby shower.

“I’m not going to make up with Kenya no time soon,” said NeNe. I’m not gonna beef with Kenya either, I’m just gonna walk past her like she is invisible.” She went on, “I don’t dislike her, I have never disliked her. We just don’t always see eye to eye, which is fair and is okay. We’re two different people… I’m not in the business of making drama with people, she is.”

Watch NeNe deny open marriage rumors, talk the RHOA reunion and Kenya below.