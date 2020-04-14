The Tonight Show: Kenan Thompson Goes Into The Process Behind The Making Of ‘SNL: At Home’ [Video]

As everyone continues to stay at home throughout the COVID-19 quarantine, more and more people in the entertainment industry are looking for ways to do what they love: entertain.

Last week, Saturday Night Live joined the multiple TV shows producing news episodes via webcam, which has become the new normal. Because of the huge ensemble cast SNL is known for, though, this broadcast was a lot more intricate than shows like The Tonight Show, where Jimmy Fallon hosts the show from his living room.

Because of this, the at home episode of Saturday Night Live last week ended up doing huge numbers, becoming the season’s second highest-scoring episode behind the December 21, 2019 Christmas show hosted by Eddie Murphy and featuring musical guest Lizzo.

Following the huge success of the episode, one of the show’s stars, Kenan Thompson, called into the Tonight Show to talk about how the cast made the whole thing happen. In the interview, the longtime cast member talks about pulling off a show while in quarantine, writing his first rap as Tiny Diamond for Trolls World Tour and supporting No Kid Hungry’s efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Check out the video down below to see Kenan’s interview with Jimmy Fallon.