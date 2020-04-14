Here’s Why The Internet Hates You Vol. 1: Bhad Bhabie

Celebrities love talking about their haters. They love talking about their internet haters, their real-life haters, their celebrity haters and everyone in between. Sometime the hate is unfounded but sometimes there are some legitimate reasons why. That’s why we have decided to help out with this “Here’s Why The Internet Hates You” series highlighting celebrities who have legitimately EARNED the internet’s ire.

The first installment is none other than Bhad Bhabie. The young viral sensation got her start by being a loud, obnoxious white talk show sensation when she coined the phrase “catch me outside” or “cash me outside” or whatever she was trying to say.

Since then she has been trying to make a music career, gotten into fights and culturally appropriated the hell out of Black women.

Want to know why she’s hated? Hit the flip and see ALL the reasons.