Here’s Why Diddy Is Being Called Fatphobic For His Lizzo And Draya IG Lives And The Debate That’s Raged Since

Diddy’s Easter Sunday telethon was a resounding success and full of good will and raised money for causes related to the Covid-19 epidemic. It was quite the newsworthy event as he had his ex Jennifer Lopez and her current boo Alex Rodriguez in the conversation looking like besties. Of course that caused people to lose their minds. He also had Drake and called him a top five rapper of all time. It was all good to see.

Then came Lizzo. It all seemed like fun and games until she played some music and started twerking. Then Diddy put a stop to it, claiming it was Easter and he had to keep it kid-friendly.

That sparked all sorts of controversy, conspiracies, gripes and complaints. Diddy had to set the record straight. Lizzo had to set the record straight. Tory Lanez and Draya got involved. So what is the real story? What happened and should anyone be blamed?

