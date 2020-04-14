Reginae Say LFN Lucci Was Too Disrespectful To Stay Together
Smart Girl: Reginae Explains Why She DUMPED YFN Lucci — “He Didn’t Have Respect For Me!” [Video]
Say what you want about Reginae Carter, but her parents didn’t raise a fool when it comes to her standards. Toya Wright and Lil Wayne’s daughter doesn’t tolerate disrespect, especially not from a boyfriend, which is why she broke things off with YFN Lucci she says. On last night’s episode of “Friends & Family Hustle”, Reginae explained why it didn’t work…and it had A LOT to do with cucumbers.
Remember that nasty cucumber party that took place in ATL last summer? That was her final straw.
“After a long on and off again relationship me and Lucci are finally done. I feel like he didn’t have respect for me like he did at the beginning. Of course, the cucumber party was the last straw for me. I feel like it’s not respectful for a man who’s in a relationship to be there. It’s certain things that you just don’t do, especially dating me.”
Welp! Hopefully, she’ll have better luck next time.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.