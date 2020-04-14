Smart Girl: Reginae Explains Why She DUMPED YFN Lucci — “He Didn’t Have Respect For Me!” [Video]

Say what you want about Reginae Carter, but her parents didn’t raise a fool when it comes to her standards. Toya Wright and Lil Wayne’s daughter doesn’t tolerate disrespect, especially not from a boyfriend, which is why she broke things off with YFN Lucci she says. On last night’s episode of “Friends & Family Hustle”, Reginae explained why it didn’t work…and it had A LOT to do with cucumbers.

Remember that nasty cucumber party that took place in ATL last summer? That was her final straw.

“After a long on and off again relationship me and Lucci are finally done. I feel like he didn’t have respect for me like he did at the beginning. Of course, the cucumber party was the last straw for me. I feel like it’s not respectful for a man who’s in a relationship to be there. It’s certain things that you just don’t do, especially dating me.”

Welp! Hopefully, she’ll have better luck next time.