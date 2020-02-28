Reginae Carter Shares Workout Motivation
Slimmy Trimmy: Reginae’s Been Keeping Her Carter Cakes Tight With THESE Workouts
In case you were thinking about getting your body tight before the weather breaks, let Reginae Carter be your motivation!
The 21-year-old reality actress has been going super hard in the gym lately and sharing some of her work out routine with fans on social media. Reginae’s workout clips include squats and some weight workouts, and we must say we see the results on her. A few weeks ago, Reginae showed off her super-fit body with a Valentine’s Day photo shoot.
Doesn’t she look GOODT?!
Hit the flip to see some videos of Regine in the gym and more of her results.
The Carter Princess’ tip to followers is to eat properly before going to the gym.
Reginae also gave her personal trainer a shout out for getting her body right.
You make every workout so fun and motivating. Every time I walk out your gym , I feel good asl and that’s what it’s all about !! Enjoy your day ! You deserve it ! I mean …… You’re the secret behind all these lovely bodies.”
