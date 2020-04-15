Strawberry Milk Files: A Gallery Of Women Who Have Twerked For Tory Lanez’s Quarantine Radio So Far

Tory Lanez has been breaking internet records with his Quarantine Radio series. The videos feature him gassing up celebrity guests and a whole bunch of women who hop on to talk, get freaky and twerk. The twerking has gotten all kinds of attention, even from Instagram itself who asked him to keep it PG.

That hasn’t stopped the twerk sessions from going ham for the past couple of weeks. He’s had everyone from adult film stars to reality stars, musicians and A-listers and everyone in between.

So who are the women who have torn up the ‘net the most? Hit the flip to find out.