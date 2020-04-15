Coupled Up: Idris & Sabrina Digitally Double Date With Lauren & Cameron–Freestyles Ensue

EVERYONE loves America’s sweethearts Lauren and Cameron, even a couple across the pond. The married #LoveIsBlind baes recently went live with Idris and Sabrina Elba for a fun digital double date sponsored by the Elba’s Sable Labs lifestyle company.

Sable Labs [Sable is Elbas spelled backward] is a global community that celebrates partnerships from romantic couples to business partners so of course, the Elbas wanted Lauren and Cameron on hand.

During their chat, the two couples chatted about being quarantined, and Idris and Sabrina revealed how they recovered from COVID-19. According to Idris he felt better after drinking lemon water but stopped short of saying it cured him.

“Something about the lemons were antibacterial for me, so it felt good,” said Idris.

Idris also asked the Hamiltons about the most common question they get and the couple responded that people are constantly wondering when they’re going to expand their family.

“We can relate to that,” said Sabrina. “Everybody wants me to be pregnant, I’m not. Basically, we just say we’re definitely planning on having a family soon but we’re not pregnant yet. I def wanna have some miniature Cams… “Miniature Laurens,” added a smiling Cam. “I feel you on that one,” said Sabrina. I think we’re in the same situation where we’re enjoying our love and growing our relationship.”

Idris then hopped in and said the number one question the Elbas are asked is about how they met. Sabrina says they met at an R&B party called Slow Jam Sundays. “Idris was in the corner with his hat looking all cool!” said Mrs. Elba.

Things got especially spicy during the Live when Idris (aka DJ Big Driis) asked Cameron about his love for Hip-Hop and a freestyle battle was proposed. Cameron put his game face on (eyebrow raise and all) and battled Idris about “has-beens and wannabes” doubting him and his Maine roots while Lauren exclaimed, “That’s my husband!”

As for Big Dris, he had a much simpler freestyle about his “red hat” and his wife “Sabrina in the back.”

I meaaaaan, maybe we’re wrong but it sounds like Cameron BODIED Idris Elba in a rap battle. You can see for yourself in the video below around 28:02.