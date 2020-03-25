For Your Viewing Pleasure: Netflix’s #LoveIsBlind Renewed For Two More Seasons

If you’re one of the millions of people who couldn’t get enough of seeing Americs’as sweethearts Lauren and Cameron fall in love on #LoveIsBlind then you’re in luck. The popular unscripted Netflix show is coming back for TWO more seasons. The news was announced by Netflix who sent out a press release noting that it will return in 2021. Hosts Vanessa Lachey and her husband Nick Lachey will be back and this time the show will film in Chicago. Kinetic Content who makes #LoveIsBlind is currently casting for new singles looking for love and willing to start a blind journey in the dating pods. “Love Is Blind” is executive produced by Chris Coelen, Sam Dean, Ally Simpson, Eric Detwiler, and Brian Smith.

“It’s been incredible to see Netflix members everywhere respond to the raw, authentic stories of real people and real stakes,” said Brandon Riegg, Netflix Vice President of Nonfiction Series and Comedy Specials. “We pride ourselves on creating a favorite show for any taste, and we’re thrilled fans embraced all of these series with such enthusiasm and shared passion. We look forward to sparking more joy for our members.”

In addition to #LoveIsBlind other returning series include;

Rhythm + Flow -Season 2

After D Smoke wowed judges Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, and Tip “T.I.” Harris, on Rhythm + Flow, the music competition series is coming back. The judges will join other industry legends in a multi-city search to find raw, undiscovered artists looking for their come up. Auditions are now open at RhythmAndFlow.com.

The Circle -Seasons 2 and 3

Once again contestants will try to win over their fellow players without seeing each other in this modern social experiment competition. Host Michelle Buteau returns as all new contestants and catfish enter The Circle vying for a $100K prize — but new strategies, challenges, and twists are in store for the next two U.S. seasons. In a game where anyone can be anyone, who will be the next winner? Casting is open at TheCircleCasting.com.

Sparking Joy With Marie Kondo

Netflix is also introducing a new series starring the “top name in tidying” Marie Kondo. Titled Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo, it features Marie and her team tidying up small towns in America, sparking joy in big new ways. Visit TidyMyTown.com to nominate a town for Marie Kondo’s new joy-sparking mission!