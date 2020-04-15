Say What?! Bhad Bhabie Blasted For Comparing ‘Growing Up ‘In the Hood’ To Tarzan In The Jungle

With everyone stuck in the house, many are turning to Instagram live to pass the time–which, of course, includes celebrities as well. Most are answering questions, cooking, catching up with old friends, or mending beef. Then, you have Bhad Bhabie, who we’ve yet to see actually use social media in general to do anything beneficial for anyone besides getting herself headlines for not knowing when to shut up.

Almost every time she posts on social media, the instant reaction is almost always backlash due to the fact that she’s well beyond her limit on immaturity. Last week, she popped up sporting head to toe makeup multiple shades darker than her complexion is, and this week, she’s back to make it even worse.

Bhad Bhabie went on Instagram live to vent about her frustrations on several matters, but her thoughts on people’s reactions to her darker look and accusations on cultural appropriation would go on to set off the most backlash.

For some reason, she thought addressing criticisms over copying black culture would be best explained by talking about how “growing up in the hood is similar to Tarzan.” There’s a lot to take in here, but it’s painfully obvious that the struggle the African American community faces in “the hood” is NEVER to be compared to that of any fictional character in any shape or form.

“Y’all say that I try to be black,” said Bhad Bhabie. “Maybe the reason for that is because I grew up in the hood. Tarzan…he grew up around the bears in the jungle. He didn’t know no better! … That’s all he knows! When someone grows up in a certain area or a certain place, they’re a part of their environment.”

Furthermore, a fictional character whose mannerisms and actions are attributed to being raised by monkeys/apes, which is a common racist comparison to African Americans, isn’t a good look, either. To make matters worse, she starts the rant by listing how many black people she’s hired and says the only times she’s said the N-word is to prove she isn’t racist…OKAY.

Also here’s Bhad Bhabie’s very intelligent take on blackfishing;

“I used darker foundation,” she said. “Lil Kim uses foundation that—no disrespect toward Lil Kim. I’m actually a fan of hers. No disrespect to her—but the girl wears foundation that’s too light for her face. The girl went and got a nose job to have a smaller nose like white people. Like y’all don’t see that! She’s wearing makeup that’s light and y’all don’t say a god damn word about her. Y’all don’t say a god damn f***g word about her, but I put on a foundation that makes me look tan.”

SIGH.

You can listen to her entire rant down below: