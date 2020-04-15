Future’s Alleged Baby Mama Eliza Reign Pleads With Judge For “Emergency Support” (Exclusive)

Future’s alleged baby mama said she’s in dire financial straits and has asked the courts to force the rapper to immediately begin helping support her baby.

Earlier this week, Eliza Reign – aka Eliza Seraphin – filed an emergency motion for temporary support, arguing that her income has taken a hit – likely because of the COVID-19 pandemic, court records show.

Reign has said that despite Future pulling in nearly $20 million last year, he has never provided for her daughter, who is about to be one years old.

The news comes as Reign filed court papers asking the judge to punish the “Life Is Good” rapper for apparently flouting a court order to take a DNA test in the case, to see once and for all if he fathered Reign’s child. A judge hasn’t yet ruled on that motion.

Last year, Reign sued Future for allegedly fathering and then abandoning her baby girl. She said the Atlanta artist has never met nor provided for the tot, but said that she would like him to have a positive relationship with her if he acts in the child’s best interest, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

Future, in turn, sued her in federal court for defamation and accused her of referring to her tot as a “check baby” or a child who’ll bring in lots of money from a well off parent. Reign has denied his claims.

Seraphin’s lawyer declined to comment on the case Wednesday.

Both sides are due back in court next week.