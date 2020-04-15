New Movie: Watch The Trailer For ‘Love You Right: An R&B Type Musical’ [VIDEO]

Watch The Trailer For 'Love You Right: An R&B Type Musical'
Who doesn’t love a good musical? Philadelphia independent filmmaker Christina Johnson just dropped the trailer for her first feature film — a love story/musical about an R&B star who learns his lesson about love the hard way. We’re kind of obsessed with the idea of a musical and our Senior Content Director Janeé Bolden actually makes a cameo in the trailer. Check it out below:
This film comes with a bangin’ soundtrack (only right — since it is a musical, riiiight?) and the first single “Ain’t Just Sex” is already available for your listening pleasure. Check it out HERE
Love You Right: An R&B Type Musical: When a series of events causes Will Clay a successful R&B Artist career to hit rock-bottom, he is forced to come to grips with lessons of loyalty, self-care, and love. Starring: Mark JP Hood, Milaya S. Gregory & Maysa Naima
