Already Spent: Funniest (And Pettiest) Reactions To The $1,200 Stimulus Payments

y’all got me ROLLING today pic.twitter.com/IOKNxAW2GC — WFHJulius (@FunnyJulius) April 15, 2020

By now, you’ve either received your $1,200 payment or know someone who has at a stressful time in America where millions of unemployed mothers, fathers, sons and daughters struggle to make ends meet while quarantined at home.

Whew lawd, ISSA MESS that gets messier (and more complicated) by the day but at least we have these lil checks (or direct deposit payments) to make things a smidge better during the biggest, most disruptive pandemic in recent history.

(Reminder: Individuals with annual adjusted gross income below $75,000 receive $1,200 – married couples who filed taxes jointly who earn under $150,000 receive $2,400, plus $500 per qualifying child)

When that stimulus check hits pic.twitter.com/LSw8RCs25l — Miss Annie Bacterial (@beejangles) April 14, 2020

Peep the funniest (and pettiest) reactions to the $1,200 stimulus payments on the flip.