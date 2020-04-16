Shaq Says He Won't Watch The HOF Ceremony Because It Will Be Too Sad
So Sad: Shaq Says He Won’t Watch The 2020 Hall Of Fame Ceremony Because Kobe Memories Will Make Him Too Sad All Over Again
- By Bossip Staff
Shaquille O’Neal is finally getting over his sadness surrounding the death of his longtime friend and former teammate, Kobe Bryant, and because of that, he won’t be watching the upcoming Hall Of Fame ceremony.
“Still miss him. Still think about him every day,” he said on The Big Podcast with Shaq. O’Neal goes on to say that on the “scale of sadness,” with 10 being the worst, he’s finally at a “2.” Watching the Hall Of Fame ceremony “would bring me back to a 7, 8, 9 and I can’t right now.”
He went on to say, “It would be great if his wife gave a speech or his mom or dad give a speech but I’ll see that afterwards. I’m not gonna watch the ceremony.”
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.