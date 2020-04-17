Bey Blessings: Beyoncé Sings “When You Wish Upon A Star” For Disney’s Family Sing-A-Long [Video]

Since the coronavirus started its world tour, there has been very little good news popping up on anyone’s radar. But luckily celebrities and companies have gone the extra mile to keep people hopeful and entertained.

Tory Lanez has been keeping people going on Instagram with his “Quarantine Radio” and other celebrities have gone Live with each other while answering questions from fans; Some celebrities, such as Cardi B, have given away loads of cash alongside brands willing to help; Rihanna and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey have taken their efforts directly to the fight, donating millions of dollars to help domestic violence victims amid state lockdowns. While most of these activities aren’t child-friendly, Disney stepped in to provide a family-friendly event to help keep the energy up during these troubled times.

On Thursday night, Disney hosted its Family Sing-A-Long in partnership with Feeding America, hosted by Ryan Seacrest. The event had a star-studded lineup that included Demi Lovato, Michael Bublé, Tori Kelly, Christina Aguilera, Ariana Grande, and many other talented artists, but as always, Beyoncé stole the show.

Beyoncé warmed the heart of everyone watching with her rendition of “When You Wish Upon A Star,” dedicating her performance to the first responders and those on the front lines fighting coronavirus.

You can watch the queen’s performance below: