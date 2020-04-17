Judge Rules Megan Thee Stallion Fraud Case Against Label 1501 Entertainment Can Head To Trial (Exclusive Details)

Megan Thee Stallion got some good news in her fraud case against her label and its head, Carl Crawford.

A judge this week denied 1501 Entertainment’s bid to force Megan to head to private arbitration to settle the suit, which accuses 1501 of coercing the rising rap starlet into an “unconscionable” record contract and then harassing and threatening her when she signed a management deal with Roc Nation.

1501 wanted the case settled behind closed doors and argued that Megan signed a contract forfeiting her right to a trial if a legal dispute arose between her and the company. However, Megan argued that the contract language was vague and if enforced as is, was “unconscionable.”

The judge agreed, and on April 13 denied 1501 Entertainment’s motion for arbitration, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

The judge’s order means that Megan’s case will proceed to a public trial.

Last month, Megan sued 1501 Entertainment alleging that the record label has been trying to sabotage her budding rap career. She said the label gave her a bad record contract, is jealous of her management deal with Roc Nation and 1501’s associates have been threatening her and her team on social media.

But 1501 fired back, alleging that Megan had no legal right to sue them because the contract that she signed stipulated that any disagreements had to be settled through private arbitration. A judge hasn’t yet ruled on the label’s motion.