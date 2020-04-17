Outside Widdit: Meghan Markle And Harry Seen For First Time In Los Angeles Taking Meals To Feed The Needy [Video]

Meghan Markle and her vanilla king, or prince as it were, Harry are now officially Los Angelenos and they didn’t waste any time getting into the community to do something helpful in these trying times.

TMZ reports that the couple has been spotted for the very first time in the city streets delivering meals and feeding those in need.

The begrudgingly-royal couple linked up with an L.A. nonprofit called Project Angel Food that prepares meals tailored to the medical needs of the recipients. Peep the Sussexes in the video below.

Good on them. Hopefully, L.A. treats them a helluva lot better than those c***s across the pond.