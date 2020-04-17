Moist! Magical! Melaniny! Kelly Rowland’s Sopping Wet “Coffee” Video Pours Up Plenty Of Passion [VIDEO]

If your bedroom isn’t already crackin’ in the morning you might want to blast this song extra loud from the speakers… Kelly Rowland released her video for new single “Coffee” at midnight and let’s just say it ought to inspire a whole lot of folks to wake up on the right side of the bed.

“To me, COFFEE is about embracing your individuality, sexuality, or imperfections,” Kelly Rowland said. “Not comparing yourself to others. We need to celebrate ourselves more often — with this song, I want you to have yourself in mind. I want to remind women all over to reignite their magic!”

Kelly’s magic is definitely fully ignited. Watch the video below:

Nikki Nelms did the hair for this and we LOVE it… Also the styling was off the dang chain. Kelly braless in the white sheer! Sheesh. She killed that.

Kelly’s husband is loving it too. Lucky man!