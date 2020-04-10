Uncensored Kelly Rowland Candidly Chats About Her Fave Freaky Toys & Bedroom Behavior

During the COVID-19 pandemic it’s clear that while people are taking the quarantine seriously, they’re also feeling ESPECIALLY freaky. Pornhub is offering free premium content to users who pledge to stay home and now an iconic Destiny’s Child songstress if opening up about her kinks

Kelly Rowland recently went live with her homegirl LaLa [after downing four margaritas] and shared what kind of freaky toys she enjoys.

“You know the little rings that goes around…,” said Kelly while “O” shape with her finger. “That’s so nice” she added.

[In case you didn’t know Kelly’s talking about a c***k ring,a ring worn around the penis, usually at the base]

She then told a follower that sex toys can be used as a warmup in the bedroom.

“You can always have a warmup, a brief warmup,” Kelly added. “And then have them watch your brief warmup and then have them join you.”

LaLa called her a “freak” for making the confession while chugging Ciroc and Kelly laughed it off.

The good news is that Kelly’s CLEARLY secure in her sexuality and followed up the conversation with her own Instagram Live called “Coffee With Kelly: After Dark.”

Kelly also asked fans to join in on the fun and asked questions of her own.

“Where was the weirdest place you had sex?” asked Kelly. “Would you rather fake an orgasm or tell your partner how you like it?” “I’d rather keep it to myself,” said Kelly while declining to answer her own question. “Somebody said in a dentist’s office?! That’s a little weird. In a car’s not weird. That’s a good spot actually. Somebody said church!” said the songstress while gawking.

Back again TONIGHT with another #CoffeeWithKelly ☕️! Join me at 7pm PST / 10pm EST with your COFFEE!! pic.twitter.com/C3LQWwtJ7p — KELENDRIA ROWLAND (@KELLYROWLAND) April 9, 2020

Kelly then followed up with the questions on her Twitter including one on size. She agreed with a fan that it’s the….ahem…STROKE that matters, not the size.

so Im gonna keep the conversation going here.

"COFFEE with Kelly"

question? ( in my DC "Independent Women" voice)

Does "size" matter? Someone just asked me……#whatyallthink? — KELENDRIA ROWLAND (@KELLYROWLAND) April 10, 2020

It's all about the stroke! pic.twitter.com/NylBoMooa6 — KELENDRIA ROWLAND (@KELLYROWLAND) April 10, 2020

Kelly’s hubby Tim Weatherspoon is a luuuuuuucky man.

What do YOU think about chocolate encrusted Kelly dishing on her kinky bedroom behavior???