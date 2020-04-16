The Most Adorable, Hilarious, Sexy Moments From Jhene Aiko And Big Sean’s Hot And Bothered IG Live

Jhene Aiko and Big Sean are one of the most talked-about couples in entertainment. The two have mesmerized fans and the internet for years now, dropping albums and showing all sorts of affection the whole way.

They had a pretty bad breakup a year or so ago and it seemed like they would be done forever. Sean was even subsequently linked to his ex Ariana Grande again in the meantime. Since then, they have patched things up to the point that they seem stronger than ever.

On Wednesday they went to IG Live and gave our lonely a$$es something to look forward to for if we one day find love when this is all over. The entire thing had us all googly-eyed and mushy.

When Jhene Aiko was asking Big Sean how much he loves her and how much she loves him omg 😍❤️💘 pic.twitter.com/TURPkm2NvG — A (@itsai18) April 16, 2020

