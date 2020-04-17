“Love Goals” Exclusive: Guess Which Group Member Gets Called Out The Most During Therapy? [VIDEO]

Happy Friday! A brand new episode of “Love Goals” airs on OWN tomorrow, and we’ve got a sneak peek for your viewing pleasure right now. It looks like tensions are running pretty high during group therapy on this week’s episode. Do you think they’ll make it through the hour without somebody catching a fade?

Here’s more on the episode:

Tensions run high when Spirit pushes the group to hold each other accountable. Benzino is triggered when some of his peers call him out and a verbal battle ensues, causing Theresa to want to leave before Dwayne confronts Benzino and things become heated.

Episode: The Power of the Group airs Saturday, April 18 (9 p.m. – 10 p.m. ET/PT) on OWN. Will you be watching?