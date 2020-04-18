Together At Home: Alicia Keys, Lizzo & More Come Together To Honor Health Care Workers & Continue The Fight Against COVID-19

Here’s How To Watch One World: Together At Home

During these trying times, all of us could use a little live, celebrity entertainment to distract from the madness. But one thing we need more than entertainment is information about what’s really going on during this COVID-19 pandemic. On Saturday, several of your favorite celebs are coming together to support the global fight against coronavirus and to honor the dedicated healthcare workers who’ve been on the frontlines since day 1.

“The international fight against COVID-19 will be honored as countries stand shoulder to shoulder for One World: Together At Home — an international broadcast with Global Citizen and the World Health Organization (WHO) to drive action to tackle COVID-19.”

One World: Together At Home will bring together some of the world’s biggest artists, global health experts, frontline workers, and world leaders for a historic multi-hour, cross-platform digital livestream and broadcast event. The broadcast will run in two parts: there will be a global multi-hour digital live stream running from 2 p.m. ET to 8 p.m. ET, and a 2-hour broadcast from 8 p.m. ET to 10 p.m. ET.

Appearances include Idris & Sabrina Elba, John Legend, Stevie Wonder & more. Find out when you can catch the live stream by clicking here.

Tune in!