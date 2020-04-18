Bye, Bigots! 2 Students Get Expelled From Georgia High School After Posting Racist TikTok Using the N-Word

Even while there’s a global pandemic going on, some people still manage to spend their time being racist and ignorant.

Two Georgia high school students ended up being expelled this week after posting a racist TikTok riddled with negative stereotypes about African Americans.

In the video, which you can see for yourself down below, two teenagers introduce the video by saying they’re “making n*****s,” before making derogatory remarks about Black people and pouring “ingredients” into the sink including “eat watermelon and fried chicken” and “don’t have a dad.”

Okay I know this probably isn’t going to get a lot of views but I just thought I’d show everyone how racist the kids at my school are. The girl’s name is Stephanie Freeman and she’s a senior at Carrollton High School. pic.twitter.com/jjsLtToSLH — Camden (@camden52801) April 17, 2020

This video ended up going viral after one of their classmates posted the video to Twitter in an effort to expose “how racist the kids at my school are.” She posted the names of the two who made the TikTok while also pointing out that this isn’t an isolated incident, and racism is a huge problem at her school.

Later on in her thread, after going viral, she shared the good news: the two students who made the video, Jeffrey Hume and Stephanie Freeman, got expelled.

THEY GOT EXPELLED LETS GOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/kEBVCGIIM9 — Camden (@camden52801) April 17, 2020

In a statement obtained by The New York Times, Carrollton City Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Albertus said the students’ “behavior was unacceptable and is not representative of the district’s respect for all people. The racist behavior observed in the video easily violates this standard. They are no longer students at Carrollton High School.”

David Brooks, the Principal at Carrolton High School, looked into the incident on Thursday and said although the video was recorded after school hours, there’s no excuse.