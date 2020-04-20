BlackGirlMagic Photographer Symone Seven Transforms Into Dazzling Disney Princesses

A strikingly stunning photo series is going viral for its regal representation of black beauty. Symone Seven is all things melanin magic; she’s an ATL based photographer who embodies all things black and beautiful from her natural coils and kinks to her beautiful brown skin. She’s also a Photoshop QUEEN whose skillset shines in artful composites often inspired by celebs with a twist.

That’s not all however, Symone is also the talent behind that regal representation series where she transforms into iconic Disney princesses.

Symone first started her series by transforming herself into Cinderella, complete with the ice blue gown and slippers, using a photo she took in her living room with natural light. The result which was released on April 3 is worthy of a children’s book or a poster to let little black girls know that they too can be princesses.

Symone’s since spoken with GMA about her prolific photo series and she told them that Brandy’s Cinderella musical inspired her. She also announced plans to expand the series inspired by the fairytale royalty.

“This photo series began with me wanting to pay homage to one of my childhood favorites which were Rodgers and Hammerstein’s ‘Cinderella’ musical featuring Brandy, Whitney Houston and a culturally diverse cast,” Seven told “Good Morning America.” “I would request to watch that movie daily as my mom intentionally raised me in a culturally enriched environment.” “As an adult, I found that my experience was uncommon, and I wanted to create those positive images for others that I was afforded. So here we are with four princesses down and eight more to go.”

So far Symone’s transformed into Cinderalla, Jazmine from “Aladdin”, Ariel from “The Little Mermaid”, Maleficent, Princess Tiana from “The Princess and the Frog” and Rapunzel who “let down her hair” in box braids.

Symone is so skilled at creating art through photos that she’s teaching Photoshop classes ranging from the “basics” to “skin frequency separation for skin retouching” on her SymoneSeven.com website.

Aren’t these photos stunning???

Learn more about Symone Seven and see more of her fairytale princess pics on the flip.