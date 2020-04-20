Teddy, Your Mic! The Teddy Riley Vs. Babyface Battle Has Been Rescheduled For Tonight But Teddy Is Still Getting DESTROYED

We’re sure you’ve seen all the memes and jokes by now. Teddy Riley messed up everybody’s fun on Saturday with his doing too much shenanigans. He tried to have a full on concert while having people go to his website, instead of simply playing his music like everyone else.

As a result, the show’s reverb jacked up the entire even and it basically got canceled before it got started. Teddy and had to eat the loss and realize this was all his fault. We thought it was over for good, but they’ve rescheduled again for tonight.

While everyone is excited to finally hear the songs again, people are still skeptical about Teddy being able to act like he has some damn sense.

