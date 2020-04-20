Throw In The Tile! Pettiest Reactions To Tyrese’s Hilarious Blunder During Teddy Riley & Babyface’s Raggedy Battle

Everyone’s STILL cackling at the disastrous Verzuz battle between R&Bigen legend Teddy Riley and iconic King Pen Babyface that gave us classic Toni Braxton tweets, Teddy’s first viral meme and Tyrese’s now infamous “throw in the tile” comment on IG Live that made an already unforgettable night even funnier.

Whyyy Tyrese does this to himself, we may never know, but this ranks very, very high on a long list of social media snafus, spelling blunders and “autocorrect” gaffes that sparked hilarious chaos across the whole entire internet.

Tyrese said “throw in the tile!” This why we cyber bully him! pic.twitter.com/o1Qrtwcd3D — Bro Exotic (@DopeChubbyChick) April 19, 2020

Peep the absolutely pettiest reactions to Tyrese’s “throw in the tile” comment on the flip.