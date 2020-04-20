Preciousness: Bianka Bryant Dancing On Big Sis Natalia’s TikTok Is The Cutest Thing On The Internet

Besides Blue Ivy’s “Wash Your Hands” PSA, Bianka Bella joining in on her big sis Natalia and cousins making a TikTok was probably THE MOST PRECIOUS thing that happened all weekend on the internet. Proud mom Vanessa Bryant shared the video from her Instagram account, showing Natalia and two cousins doing their dance when lil sis Bianka appeared out of nowhere and stole the show with a beautiful smile and the cutest little dance moves you’ve ever seen. Of course she was rocking a Lakers tee the whole time too!

The moment had to be a really bright spot for Vanessa whose weekend was bittersweet thanks to her daughter Gianna being honorarily drafted into the WNBA the same weekend as her and Kobe’s 19th Wedding anniversary.

We’d have to imagine the first anniversary without her husband of so many years had to be extremely difficult.

Vanessa still celebrated the occasion thanks to close family and friends who showered her with flowers.

We’re continuing to pray for the Bryant family. Much love to them.