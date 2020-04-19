Blue Ivy’s World-Saving PSA On Handwashing Sparks Starry-Eyed Hysteria
Doctor Blue Ivy Carter’s World-Saving PSA On Handwashing Sparks Starry-Eyed Hysteria
- By Bossip Staff
Everyone’s buzzing over Doctor Blue Ivy Carter‘s life-changing, world-saving PSA on handwashing that gave us an absolutely adorable glimpse into the beautiful mind of the wealthiest 8-year-old in the game, our fave celebrity niece who’s clearly here to save us all.
With only a bowl, pepper, soap and strong Beyoncé genes, Blue gave an insightful social media presentation on the power of handwashing in a rare viral video that showcased just how lovable, brainy and articulate she is while blessing humanity with yet another glimmer of hope during these unprecedented times.
Peep the hilarious hysteria over Blue Ivy’s handwashing PSA on the flip.
